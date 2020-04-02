Here’s Why Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), which fell -0.03 points or -9.67% to trade at $0.23 as last check. The stock closed last session at $0.26 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 220487 contracts so far this session. GNUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 686.53 thousand shares, but with a 20.35 million float and a -8.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GNUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1856.52% from where the GNUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0494 over a week and tumble down $-0.0496 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/05/19. The recent low of $0.0516 stood for a -90.02% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Genius Brands International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41. This figure suggests that GNUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GNUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.31% at this stage. This figure means that GNUS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) would settle between $0.2826/share to $0.3078/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2386 mark, then the market for Genius Brands International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2198 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0189. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Moving on, GNUS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15. Genius Brands International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.