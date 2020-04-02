Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Climbs 2.51% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.87 points, trading at $117.43 levels, and is up 2.51% from its previous close of $114.56. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1301877 contracts so far this session. FIS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.55 million shares, but with a 0.61 billion float and a -4.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FIS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $167.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.37% from where the FIS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.98 over a week and tumble down $-26.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $158.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $91.68 stood for a -25.78% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.19. This figure suggests that FIS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FIS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.44% at this stage. This figure means that FIS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) would settle between $116.99/share to $119.41/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $112.66 mark, then the market for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $110.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of FIS from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 30. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 27. Analysts at Rosenblatt, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 27.

FIS equity has an average rating of 1.87, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 31 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 26 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 26 analysts rated Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FIS stock price is currently trading at 15.61X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 173.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 55% to hit $3.19 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 30.4% from $10.33 billion to a noteworthy $13.47 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.8% to hit $1.32 per share. For the fiscal year, FIS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.9% to hit $6.22 per share.