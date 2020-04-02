DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Stock Is 9.39% Higher Today, What Just Happened?

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.33, the shares have already added 0.2 points (9.39% higher) from its previous close of $2.13. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 74250 contracts so far this session. DHX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 161.76 thousand shares, but with a 47.82 million float and a -13.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DHX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 103.86% from where the DHX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.29 over a week and surge $0.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.44, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/16/19. The recent low of $1.78 stood for a -47.52% since 03/30/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DHI Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.95. This figure suggests that DHX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DHX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.6% at this stage. This figure means that DHX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) would settle between $2.26/share to $2.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.99 mark, then the market for DHI Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of DHX from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 05. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 08. The target price has been raised from $2.75 to $2. Analysts at Avondale released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 02.

DHX equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DHX stock price is currently trading at 7.1X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.5. DHI Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.8% to hit $36.86 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.8% from $149370 to a noteworthy $150580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, DHI Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 33.3% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, DHX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.7% to hit $0.2 per share.