Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Climbs 8.43% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock today? Its price is jumping 4.5 points, trading at $57.87 levels, and is up 8.43% from its previous close of $53.37. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 293065 contracts so far this session. CFR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 603.5 thousand shares, but with a 55.56 million float and a -1.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CFR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $82.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.73% from where the CFR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.29 over a week and tumble down $-16.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $104.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/17/19. The recent low of $47.69 stood for a -44.64% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.97. This figure suggests that CFR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CFR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.71% at this stage. This figure means that CFR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) would settle between $54.6/share to $55.83/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $51.95 mark, then the market for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $50.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of CFR from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 06. Evercore ISI analysts have lowered their rating of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock from In-line to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 31. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $100 from $105.

CFR equity has an average rating of 3.42, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) as a buy or a strong buy while 6 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CFR stock price is currently trading at 9.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.3% to hit $372710, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.1% from $1.46 billion to a noteworthy $1.48 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -19.6% to hit $1.44 per share. For the fiscal year, CFR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -20.6% to hit $5.43 per share.