Why Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Stock Declined -11.91% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.81 points, trading at $13.39 levels, and is down -11.91% from its previous close of $15.2. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 453763 contracts so far this session. WWW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 684.61 thousand shares, but with a 79.6 million float and a 4.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WWW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 147.42% from where the WWW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.13 over a week and tumble down $-11.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $37.58, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $12.52 stood for a -64.37% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.42. This figure suggests that WWW stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WWW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.5% at this stage. This figure means that WWW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) would settle between $16.04/share to $16.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.59 mark, then the market for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Pivotal Research Group lifted target price for shares of WWW but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 26. The price target has been raised from $32 to $30. Argus analysts bumped their rating on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at Pivotal Research Group are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on November 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $32 from $30.

WWW equity has an average rating of 1.9, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WWW stock price is currently trading at 5.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.5. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.