Why Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Is Getting Hammered Today

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.53% or (-0.12 points) to $4.82 from its previous close of $4.94. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2258130 contracts so far this session. SIRI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 27.62 million shares, but with a 1.2 billion float and a -0.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIRI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.41 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 53.73% from where the SIRI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.22 over a week and tumble down $-1.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $4.11 stood for a -34.93% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.22. This figure suggests that SIRI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIRI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.3% at this stage. This figure means that SIRI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) would settle between $5.11/share to $5.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.79 mark, then the market for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.63 for its downside target.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of SIRI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 31. Pivotal Research Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 31. The target price has been raised from $8.25 to $7.25. Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 07.

SIRI equity has an average rating of 2.39, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SIRI stock price is currently trading at 17.52X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.7. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.9% to hit $1.93 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.7% from $7.79 billion to a noteworthy $8.16 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, SIRI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20% to hit $0.24 per share.