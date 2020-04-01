Why Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -11.93% or (-1.2 points) to $8.86 from its previous close of $10.06. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 533208 contracts so far this session. PLT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.32 million shares, but with a 32.07 million float and a 1.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PLT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 85.1% from where the PLT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.69 over a week and tumble down $-3.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/05/19. The recent low of $4.6 stood for a -83.57% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Plantronics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.82. This figure suggests that PLT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PLT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71.49% at this stage. This figure means that PLT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) would settle between $10.93/share to $11.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.6 mark, then the market for Plantronics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of PLT from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on March 30. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 05. Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered the stock to a In-line call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 05.

Moving on, PLT stock price is currently trading at 4.78X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.3. Plantronics, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.9.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -23.7% to hit $357670, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0% from $1.67 billion to a noteworthy $1.67 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Plantronics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -115.3% to hit $-0.22 per share. For the fiscal year, PLT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -48.4% to hit $2.64 per share.