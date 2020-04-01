Why Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -10.43% or (-1.05 points) to $9.02 from its previous close of $10.07. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 110612 contracts so far this session. CHUY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 151.06 thousand shares, but with a 16.42 million float and a -4.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHUY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 114.3% from where the CHUY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.67 over a week and tumble down $-11.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/27/19. The recent low of $7.28 stood for a -69.37% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 31.95. This figure suggests that CHUY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHUY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.73% at this stage. This figure means that CHUY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) would settle between $10.86/share to $11.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.37 mark, then the market for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of CHUY but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 06. The price target has been raised from $28 to $22. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 08. The target price has been raised from $26 to $28. Analysts at CL King, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 16.

CHUY equity has an average rating of 2.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHUY stock price is currently trading at 9.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.5% to hit $104690, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.2% from $426360 to a noteworthy $427140. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -14.3% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, CHUY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -26% to hit $0.77 per share.