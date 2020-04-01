Why Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock Declined -3.05% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.46 points, trading at $46.48 levels, and is down -3.05% from its previous close of $47.94. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1129387 contracts so far this session. CAH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.28 million shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a 10.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $57.79 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.33% from where the CAH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.19 over a week and tumble down $-8.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $60.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $39.05 stood for a -23.42% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cardinal Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.4. This figure suggests that CAH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 79.16% at this stage. This figure means that CAH share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) would settle between $49.76/share to $51.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.56 mark, then the market for Cardinal Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.86. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of CAH from Underperform to Buy in their opinion released on March 20. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at Robert W. Baird released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 07.

CAH equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.