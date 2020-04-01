Why Berry Corporation (BRY) Stock Wiped Out -10.79% Today

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $2.15, the shares have already lost -0.26 points (-10.79% lower) from its previous close of $2.41. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 208134 contracts so far this session. BRY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 851.27 thousand shares, but with a 78.83 million float and a -7.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 243.26% from where the BRY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.47 over a week and tumble down $-3.97 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/04/19. The recent low of $1.82 stood for a -83.82% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Berry Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 29.97. This figure suggests that BRY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.84% at this stage. This figure means that BRY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Berry Corporation (BRY) would settle between $2.53/share to $2.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.25 mark, then the market for Berry Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of BRY assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on March 10. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets released an upgrade from Underweight to Sector Weight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 07.

BRY equity has an average rating of 2.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRY stock price is currently trading at 4.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 198.6. Berry Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Berry Corporation (BRY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 112.2% to hit $162400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.2% from $559400 to a noteworthy $611090. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Berry Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.3% to hit $0.34 per share. For the fiscal year, BRY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -19.3% to hit $1.09 per share.