Why Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stock Plunged Today

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.02, the shares have already lost -0.11 points (-9.73% lower) from its previous close of $1.13. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 434281 contracts so far this session. ANH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.16 million shares, but with a 96.99 million float and a 29.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ANH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 218.63% from where the ANH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.1781 over a week and tumble down $-2.4299 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.315, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/25/19. The recent low of $0.79 stood for a -76.36% since 03/25/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 25.85. This figure suggests that ANH stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ANH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.85% at this stage. This figure means that ANH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) would settle between $1.18/share to $1.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1 mark, then the market for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0069. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point lowered their recommendation on shares of ANH from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 24. Deutsche Bank analysts have lowered their rating of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 17. Analysts at Deutsche Bank are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on April 30, they lifted price target for these shares to $6.75 from $6.50.

ANH equity has an average rating of 3.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ANH stock price is currently trading at 2.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 83.4% to hit $15.65 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 84.5% from $35.64 million to a noteworthy $65.76 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -25% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, ANH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.8% to hit $0.41 per share.