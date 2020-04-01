What has caused a significant move in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $8.01, the shares have already lost -0.93 points (-10.4% lower) from its previous close of $8.94. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 189635 contracts so far this session. IRT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 907.13 thousand shares, but with a 90.41 million float and a 9.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IRT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 85.77% from where the IRT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.23 over a week and tumble down $-6.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $7.44 stood for a -52.46% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Independence Realty Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.4. This figure suggests that IRT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IRT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.77% at this stage. This figure means that IRT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) would settle between $9.14/share to $9.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.6 mark, then the market for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of IRT from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 10. Compass Point analysts have lowered their rating of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 31. Analysts at JMP Securities lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Mkt Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 21.

IRT equity has an average rating of 2.64, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IRT stock price is currently trading at 47.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.4. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.