Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI). At current price of $4.59, the shares have already lost -0.58 points (-11.32% lower) from its previous close of $5.17. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 871407 contracts so far this session. RPAI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.45 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a 3.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RPAI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 215.9% from where the RPAI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.68 over a week and tumble down $-6.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/12/19. The recent low of $2.87 stood for a -67.94% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.31 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Retail Properties of America, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.74. This figure suggests that RPAI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RPAI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.96% at this stage. This figure means that RPAI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) would settle between $5.4/share to $5.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.73 mark, then the market for Retail Properties of America, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point lowered their recommendation on shares of RPAI from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on March 03. Compass Point, analysts launched coverage of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 15. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 15.

RPAI equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RPAI stock price is currently trading at 17.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 34.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.3. Retail Properties of America, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.1% to hit $120460, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.2% from $481690 to a noteworthy $487380. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.7% to hit $0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, RPAI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 33.3% to hit $0.2 per share.