KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Biggest Loser of the Day: What’s really happening

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is -0.11 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -15.77% to $0.59 from its previous close of $0.7. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 141363 contracts so far this session. KLXE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 339.05 thousand shares, but with a 22.02 million float and a -27.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KLXE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1235.59% from where the KLXE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.3179 over a week and tumble down $-1.6479 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $0.52 stood for a -98% since 01/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.89. This figure suggests that KLXE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KLXE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.02% at this stage. This figure means that KLXE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) would settle between $0.8166/share to $0.9332/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.6367 mark, then the market for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.5734 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1717. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Gabelli & Co lowered their recommendation on shares of KLXE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 16. Piper Jaffray analysts have lowered their rating of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 30. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 03.

KLXE equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.