Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) Stock Up 13.67% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.67% or (0.04 points) to $0.35 from its previous close of $0.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1798846 contracts so far this session. KTOV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.19 million shares, but with a 12.58 million float and a 27.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KTOV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3328.57% from where the KTOV share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Kitov Pharma Ltd, the two-week RSI stands at 43.61. This figure suggests that KTOV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KTOV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.26% at this stage. This figure means that KTOV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) would settle between $0.3159/share to $0.326/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2953 mark, then the market for Kitov Pharma Ltd becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2848 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0342. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright raised their recommendation on shares of KTOV from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 21. Rodman & Renshaw, analysts launched coverage of Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 16.