Here’s Why MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Stock Is Facing Steep Loss Today

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -12.9% or (-0.2 points) to $1.35 from its previous close of $1.55. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5918587 contracts so far this session. MFA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 18.53 million shares, but with a 0.45 billion float and a 330.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MFA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.95 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 488.89% from where the MFA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.23 over a week and tumble down $-6.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $0.32 stood for a -83.31% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MFA Financial, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.22. This figure suggests that MFA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MFA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.19% at this stage. This figure means that MFA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) would settle between $1.6767/share to $1.8033/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.3767 mark, then the market for MFA Financial, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.2033 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.2756. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush lowered their recommendation on shares of MFA from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 25. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 25. Analysts at JMP Securities released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

MFA equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MFA stock price is currently trading at 1.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. MFA Financial, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 167.2% to hit $152300, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 149.3% from $249370 to a noteworthy $621800. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MFA Financial, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.3% to hit $0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, MFA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.1% to hit $0.83 per share.