Dollar General Corporation (DG) Is Up, So Why Am I Smiling?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), which rose 6.14 points or 4.07% to trade at $157.15 as last check. The stock closed last session at $151.01 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1186624 contracts so far this session. DG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.46 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a 6.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $137.04 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -12.8% from where the DG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), the company witnessed their stock rise $18.7 over a week and tumble down $-4.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $167.44, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/03/20. The recent low of $116.15 stood for a -6.15% since 05/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dollar General Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 56.48. This figure suggests that DG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.95% at this stage. This figure means that DG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Dollar General Corporation (DG) would settle between $156.53/share to $162.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $145.84 mark, then the market for Dollar General Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $140.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.86. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of DG assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on April 01. Wells Fargo analysts bumped their rating on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 31. Analysts at Evercore ISI released an upgrade from Underperform to In-line for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 13.

DG equity has an average rating of 2.15, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 20 analysts rated Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DG stock price is currently trading at 18.28X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.2. Dollar General Corporation current P/B ratio of 5.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.