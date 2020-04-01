Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Stock Down -19.64% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -19.64% or (-2.03 points) to $8.28 from its previous close of $10.31. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 138796 contracts so far this session. BLX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 134.58 thousand shares, but with a 21.71 million float and a -17.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BLX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 189.86% from where the BLX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, the two-week RSI stands at 27.06. This figure suggests that BLX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BLX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.22% at this stage. This figure means that BLX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) would settle between $10.92/share to $11.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.87 mark, then the market for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of BLX from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on October 25. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) stock from Underweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 15. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 21.

BLX equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BLX stock price is currently trading at 3.95X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.8. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16.1% to hit $31.05 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.9% from $126660 to a noteworthy $130270. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.7% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, BLX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.9% to hit $2.19 per share.