Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Down -5.52%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.52% or (-0.48 points) to $8.21 from its previous close of $8.69. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 276797 contracts so far this session. AXDX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 346.85 thousand shares, but with a 32.01 million float and a 46.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AXDX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 82.7% from where the AXDX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.94 over a week and tumble down $-4.41 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/07/19. The recent low of $4.53 stood for a -65.79% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.79. This figure suggests that AXDX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AXDX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.59% at this stage. This figure means that AXDX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) would settle between $9.14/share to $9.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8 mark, then the market for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.3 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of AXDX from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on September 27. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 07. Analysts at Craig Hallum, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 24.

AXDX equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AXDX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.5. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.2.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.6% to hit $2.32 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 68.4% from $9.3 million to a noteworthy $15.66 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5% to hit $-0.38 per share. For the fiscal year, AXDX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.2% to hit $-1.5 per share.