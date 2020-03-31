Why Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)’s Stock Is Melting Up 8.83% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) stock? Its price is jumping 0.37 points, trading at $4.56 levels, and is up 8.83% from its previous close of $4.19. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 115475 contracts so far this session. BSM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 552.85 thousand shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a 0.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BSM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 190.57% from where the BSM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.18 over a week and tumble down $-4.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.77, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/05/19. The recent low of $4.04 stood for a -75.71% since 03/30/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Black Stone Minerals, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 32.71. This figure suggests that BSM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BSM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.37% at this stage. This figure means that BSM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) would settle between $4.47/share to $4.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.98 mark, then the market for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of BSM from Outperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on February 25. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 22.

BSM equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BSM stock price is currently trading at 5.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 95.5. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 29.5% to hit $108560, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -12.9% from $487820 to a noteworthy $424770. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 800% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, BSM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -23.8% to hit $0.77 per share.