U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Got Lifted 10.62% Today. Here’s Why

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $16.36, the shares have already added 1.57 points (10.62% higher) from its previous close of $14.79. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 360963 contracts so far this session. USCR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 322.58 thousand shares, but with a 15.88 million float and a 23.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for USCR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.79 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 155.44% from where the USCR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.82 over a week and tumble down $-13.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/10/19. The recent low of $6.75 stood for a -70.9% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for U.S. Concrete, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.43. This figure suggests that USCR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current USCR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.46% at this stage. This figure means that USCR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) would settle between $15.83/share to $16.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.73 mark, then the market for U.S. Concrete, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.75. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lowered their recommendation on shares of USCR from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on November 18. Exane BNP Paribas, analysts launched coverage of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 09. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 18.

USCR equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, USCR stock price is currently trading at 5.29X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.9. U.S. Concrete, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.