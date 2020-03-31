Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Down -8.59%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -8.59% or (-0.04 points) to $0.49 from its previous close of $0.53. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 990444 contracts so far this session. OCN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.49 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -8.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OCN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 308.16% from where the OCN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0907 over a week and tumble down $-0.732 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.23, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/07/19. The recent low of $0.4006 stood for a -78.09% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ocwen Financial Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 36.85. This figure suggests that OCN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OCN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.32% at this stage. This figure means that OCN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) would settle between $0.5759/share to $0.6174/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.497 mark, then the market for Ocwen Financial Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4596 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0324. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of OCN assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on November 30. Piper Jaffray analysts bumped their rating on Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) stock from Underweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 01. Analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 25.

OCN equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OCN stock price is currently trading at 6.68X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.9. Ocwen Financial Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.