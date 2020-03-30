Why Valaris plc (VAL) Is Getting Crushed -11.97% Today

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -11.97% or (-0.05 points) to $0.4 from its previous close of $0.45. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1352967 contracts so far this session. VAL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.89 million shares, but with a 0.2 billion float and a -13.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VAL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $112.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 28067.5% from where the VAL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0999 over a week and tumble down $-2.9399 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.35, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $0.3892 stood for a -97.69% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Valaris plc, the two-week RSI stands at 23.65. This figure suggests that VAL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VAL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.56% at this stage. This figure means that VAL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Valaris plc (VAL) would settle between $0.4837/share to $0.5128/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.4377 mark, then the market for Valaris plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4208 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0407. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of VAL from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 20. CapitalOne analysts have lowered their rating of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 17. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 13.

VAL equity has an average rating of 2.81, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) as a buy or a strong buy while 13 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Valaris plc (VAL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.9% to hit $469940, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.2% from $2.05 billion to a noteworthy $2.08 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Valaris plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.2% to hit $-1.5 per share. For the fiscal year, VAL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.6% to hit $-4.92 per share.