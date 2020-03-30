Why Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) Is An Attractive Stock Today

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.39, the shares have already added 0.01 points (2.06% higher) from its previous close of $0.38. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 109855 contracts so far this session. SINO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 64.37 million shares, but with a 12.93 million float and a 23.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SINO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 348.72% from where the SINO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0803 over a week and surge $0.0585 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $0.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/05/19. The recent low of $0.2802 stood for a -57.97% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 52.88. This figure suggests that SINO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SINO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.1% at this stage. This figure means that SINO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) would settle between $0.4687/share to $0.5543/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.3087 mark, then the market for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2343 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0307. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of SINO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 17.

Moving on, SINO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.3. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.