Why Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-6.49%) Today

What just happened? Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stock value has plummeted by nearly -6.49% or (-3.69 points) to $53.21 from its previous close of $56.9. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 958769 contracts so far this session. O shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.15 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a 19.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for O stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $76.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.58% from where the O share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.06 over a week and tumble down $-20.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $84.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $38 stood for a -37.34% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Realty Income Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 40.34. This figure suggests that O stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current O readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.48% at this stage. This figure means that O share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Realty Income Corporation (O) would settle between $59.64/share to $62.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.66 mark, then the market for Realty Income Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 5.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their recommendation on shares of O from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 25. Edward Jones analysts bumped their rating on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 28. Analysts at Mizuho released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 15.

O equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, O stock price is currently trading at 34.93X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 41.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.3. Realty Income Corporation current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.