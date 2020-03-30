Why Everyone’s Talking About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) stock? Its price is nose-diving -6.01 points, trading at $62.64 levels, and is down -8.75% from its previous close of $68.65. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 819376 contracts so far this session. PXD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.39 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a 11.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PXD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $133.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 113.49% from where the PXD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.21 over a week and tumble down $-61.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $178.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $48.62 stood for a -64.85% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company, the two-week RSI stands at 34.16. This figure suggests that PXD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PXD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.34% at this stage. This figure means that PXD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) would settle between $71.8/share to $74.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $66.63 mark, then the market for Pioneer Natural Resources Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their recommendation on shares of PXD from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on March 25. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) stock from Strong Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 17. Analysts at SunTrust lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

PXD equity has an average rating of 1.74, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 35 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 32 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 31 analysts rated Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PXD stock price is currently trading at 9.91X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 85. Pioneer Natural Resources Company current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10% to hit $1.26 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.7% from $4.92 billion to a noteworthy $5.05 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -1.1% to hit $1.81 per share. For the fiscal year, PXD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -31.7% to hit $5.59 per share.