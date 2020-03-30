What Did ING Groep N.V. (ING) Do Today? Stock Moves -11.09% Lower

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -11.09% or (-0.67 points) to $5.37 from its previous close of $6.04. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1288119 contracts so far this session. ING shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.45 million shares, but with a 3.51 billion float and a 19.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ING stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.87% from where the ING share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.22 over a week and tumble down $-4.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/16/19. The recent low of $4.52 stood for a -60.86% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.5 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ING Groep N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 32.9. This figure suggests that ING stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ING readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.24% at this stage. This figure means that ING share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ING Groep N.V. (ING) would settle between $6.2/share to $6.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.85 mark, then the market for ING Groep N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of ING from Underweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on October 23. Exane BNP Paribas analysts have lowered their rating of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 02. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Underweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 14.

ING equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ING stock price is currently trading at 5.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.5. ING Groep N.V. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.