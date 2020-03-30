The News That Sent Square, Inc. (SQ) Soar As Much As 3.61% Today

Big changes are happening at Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.61% or (1.93 points) to $55.27 from its previous close of $53.34. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 7362239 contracts so far this session. SQ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 12.6 million shares, but with a 0.35 billion float and a 40.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SQ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $66.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.02% from where the SQ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the company witnessed their stock rise $14.91 over a week and tumble down $-25.75 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $87.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $32.33 stood for a -36.66% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Square, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.57. This figure suggests that SQ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SQ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 63.27% at this stage. This figure means that SQ share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Square, Inc. (SQ) would settle between $54.68/share to $56.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $51.74 mark, then the market for Square, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $50.14 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 8.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura raised their recommendation on shares of SQ from Reduce to Neutral in their opinion released on March 25. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 25. The target price has been raised from $95 to $60. Analysts at Evercore ISI released an upgrade from Underperform to In-line for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 23.

SQ equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 40 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 19 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 21 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 20 analysts rated Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SQ stock price is currently trading at 48.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 65.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.3. Square, Inc. current P/B ratio of 13.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.1.