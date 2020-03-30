Looking Into What Made James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Add More Than 11.63 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX). At current price of $12.12, the shares have already added 1.26 points (11.63% higher) from its previous close of $10.86. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 130611 contracts so far this session. JHX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 43.33 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a 5.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JHX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.16 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.33% from where the JHX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.66 over a week and tumble down $-6.71 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/11/20. The recent low of $8.98 stood for a -45.22% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for James Hardie Industries plc, the two-week RSI stands at 38.95. This figure suggests that JHX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JHX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.19% at this stage. This figure means that JHX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) would settle between $11.13/share to $11.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.61 mark, then the market for James Hardie Industries plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of JHX from Underperform to Buy in their opinion released on November 07. CLSA, analysts launched coverage of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 04. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 07.

Moving on, JHX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.7. James Hardie Industries plc current P/B ratio of 4.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.