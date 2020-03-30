Looking Into What Made Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Add More Than 9.94 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV). At current price of $0.51, the shares have already added 0.05 points (9.94% higher) from its previous close of $0.46. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 465793 contracts so far this session. GSV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.25 million shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a 70.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GSV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 254.9% from where the GSV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.1212 over a week and tumble down $-0.1527 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/06/19. The recent low of $0.2713 stood for a -57.85% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp, the two-week RSI stands at 47.81. This figure suggests that GSV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GSV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62.2% at this stage. This figure means that GSV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) would settle between $0.5225/share to $0.581/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.4027 mark, then the market for Gold Standard Ventures Corp becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3414 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0564. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of GSV assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on July 25. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 08. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 16.

GSV equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GSV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. Gold Standard Ventures Corp current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.