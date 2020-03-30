Looking Into What Made Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) Add More Than 10.72 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). At current price of $0.89, the shares have already added 0.09 points (10.72% higher) from its previous close of $0.8. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 136164 contracts so far this session. BKEP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 144.3 thousand shares, but with a 34.77 million float and a 12.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BKEP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.36% from where the BKEP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.2262 over a week and tumble down $-0.2039 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/12/19. The recent low of $0.53 stood for a -42.48% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 51.8. This figure suggests that BKEP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BKEP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.55% at this stage. This figure means that BKEP share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) would settle between $0.8667/share to $0.9333/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7667 mark, then the market for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7333 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1222. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of BKEP from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 07. SunTrust analysts bumped their rating on Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 22. Analysts at Janney, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 19.

BKEP equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BKEP stock price is currently trading at 80X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -19.7% to hit $102200, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.7% from $371070 to a noteworthy $396100. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, BKEP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 94.1% to hit $-0.01 per share.