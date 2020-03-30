Here’s Why The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), which rose 4.4 points or 2.31% to trade at $194.95 as last check. The stock closed last session at $190.55 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2768282 contracts so far this session. HD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.42 million shares, but with a 1.07 billion float and a 25.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $238.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22.36% from where the HD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), the company witnessed their stock rise $31.53 over a week and tumble down $-36.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $247.36, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $140.63 stood for a -21.19% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.94 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Home Depot, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.65. This figure suggests that HD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 63.51% at this stage. This figure means that HD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) would settle between $195.79/share to $201.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $185.91 mark, then the market for The Home Depot, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $181.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 17.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of HD from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 27. Nomura analysts bumped their rating on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on February 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $244 from $230.

HD equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 32 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 22 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 21 analysts rated The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HD stock price is currently trading at 16.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.5. The Home Depot, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 186.8.