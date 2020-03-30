Here’s Why RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), which fell -0.9 points or -18.37% to trade at $4 as last check. The stock closed last session at $4.9 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 106369 contracts so far this session. REDU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 36.04 million shares, but with a 11 million float and a 34.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REDU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 61.25% from where the REDU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.21 over a week and tumble down $-1.58 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $3.01 stood for a -62.96% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd, the two-week RSI stands at 40.63. This figure suggests that REDU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REDU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.53% at this stage. This figure means that REDU share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) would settle between $4.99/share to $5.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.77 mark, then the market for RISE Education Cayman Ltd becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of REDU from Underweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on January 10. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 21. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal-Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 19.

REDU equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REDU stock price is currently trading at 16.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 53. RISE Education Cayman Ltd current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.4.