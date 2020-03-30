Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Stock Is 24.3% Higher Today, What Just Happened?

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5.78, the shares have already added 1.13 points (24.3% higher) from its previous close of $4.65. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 80757 contracts so far this session. EVFM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 92.53 million shares, but with a 34.23 million float and a 16.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EVFM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 100.69% from where the EVFM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/12/19. The recent low of $3.19 stood for a -22.93% since 08/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Evofem Biosciences, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 59.88. This figure suggests that EVFM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EVFM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 70.22% at this stage. This figure means that EVFM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) would settle between $4.8/share to $4.96/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.54 mark, then the market for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, assumed coverage of EVFM assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on October 16.

EVFM equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.