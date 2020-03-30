Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Why Is It Up 3.68 Percent Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), which rose 7.3 points or 3.68% to trade at $205.57 as last check. The stock closed last session at $198.27 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 970421 contracts so far this session. AMGN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.19 million shares, but with a 0.59 billion float and a 5.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMGN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $245.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.22% from where the AMGN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), the company witnessed their stock rise $20.18 over a week and tumble down $-6.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $244.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/17/19. The recent low of $166.3 stood for a -16.09% since 05/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Amgen Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.93. This figure suggests that AMGN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMGN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 70.6% at this stage. This figure means that AMGN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Amgen Inc. (AMGN) would settle between $204.76/share to $211.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $192.9 mark, then the market for Amgen Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $187.52 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of AMGN from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 30. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 05. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 27.

AMGN equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMGN stock price is currently trading at 11.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19. Amgen Inc. current P/B ratio of 12.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.3.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.8% to hit $6.05 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.8% from $23.75 billion to a noteworthy $25.6 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Amgen Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.9% to hit $3.77 per share. For the fiscal year, AMGN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.7% to hit $15.67 per share.