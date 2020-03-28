Stock Movers: Why Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Stock Is Jumping About 10.8 Percent Today

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 10.8% or (1.33 points) to $13.69 from its previous close of $12.36. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 110969 contracts so far this session. CSWC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 209.73 thousand shares, but with a 17.39 million float and a 40.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSWC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 55.51% from where the CSWC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.24 over a week and tumble down $-4.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/13/19. The recent low of $7.39 stood for a -37.03% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.04 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Capital Southwest Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 47.45. This figure suggests that CSWC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSWC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.54% at this stage. This figure means that CSWC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) would settle between $14.19/share to $16.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.07 mark, then the market for Capital Southwest Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at National Securities raised their recommendation on shares of CSWC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 17. National Securities analysts have lowered their rating of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 03. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 12.

CSWC equity has an average rating of 41.862e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 147 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 121 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 26 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 252 analysts rated Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSWC stock price is currently trading at 7.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.1. Capital Southwest Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.