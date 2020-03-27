Why Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shares Are Crashing -9.39 Percent Today

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $108.55, the shares have already lost -11.25 points (-9.39% lower) from its previous close of $119.8. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 355725 contracts so far this session. WIX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 789.08 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 17.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WIX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $155.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.25% from where the WIX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.95 over a week and tumble down $-24.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $156.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $76.81 stood for a -30.59% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.72 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Wix.com Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 46.01. This figure suggests that WIX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WIX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71.45% at this stage. This figure means that WIX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) would settle between $123.15/share to $126.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $115.3 mark, then the market for Wix.com Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $110.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 12.62. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Rosenblatt raised their recommendation on shares of WIX from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) stock with a Sector Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 29. Analysts at Macquarie, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 27.

WIX equity has an average rating of 1.89, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WIX stock price is currently trading at 70.39X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.8. Wix.com Ltd. current P/B ratio of 28.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 25% to hit $216280, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 24.5% from $761090 to a noteworthy $947200. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Wix.com Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -200% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, WIX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -8.5% to hit $1.07 per share.