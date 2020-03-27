Why Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) Stock is Up Almost 9.88% Today

What just happened? Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock value has climbed by nearly 9.88% or (0.08 points) to $0.89 from its previous close of $0.81. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 116786 contracts so far this session. DGLY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 701.85 thousand shares, but with a 12.13 million float and a -2.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DGLY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 540.45% from where the DGLY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0526 over a week and tumble down $-0.2184 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/30/19. The recent low of $0.6401 stood for a -83.3% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Digital Ally, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.72. This figure suggests that DGLY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DGLY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 43.3% at this stage. This figure means that DGLY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) would settle between $0.8267/share to $0.8433/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7867 mark, then the market for Digital Ally, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7633 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0329. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of DGLY but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 15. The price target has been raised from $9 to $4. Maxim Group, analysts launched coverage of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 18. Analysts at ROTH Capital lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 13.

Moving on, DGLY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 85.2. Digital Ally, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.