Why Did Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Decrease -8.33% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR). At current price of $1.87, the shares have already lost -0.17 points (-8.33% lower) from its previous close of $2.04. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 156589 contracts so far this session. VNTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 336.41 thousand shares, but with a 54.06 million float and a -0.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VNTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 126.2% from where the VNTR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $1.64 stood for a -74.17% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Venator Materials PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 41.4. This figure suggests that VNTR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VNTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.11% at this stage. This figure means that VNTR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) would settle between $2.15/share to $2.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.91 mark, then the market for Venator Materials PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies lowered their recommendation on shares of VNTR from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 23. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) stock from Buy to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 22.

VNTR equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VNTR stock price is currently trading at 3.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.6. Venator Materials PLC current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.