Why BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Shares Are Rising 254.56 Percent Today

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.91, the shares have already added 1.37 points (254.56% higher) from its previous close of $0.54. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 17419179 contracts so far this session. BKYI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 718.56 thousand shares, but with a 6.89 million float and a 0.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BKYI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.71% from where the BKYI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.3253 over a week and surge $1.213 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/11/20. The recent low of $0.35 stood for a -16.74% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for BIO-key International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 74.43. This figure suggests that BKYI stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BKYI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.8% at this stage. This figure means that BKYI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) would settle between $0.576/share to $0.6118/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.5073 mark, then the market for BIO-key International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4744 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2934. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

BKYI equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BKYI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 85.2. BIO-key International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 90.7% to hit $3.27 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.6% from $4.04 million to a noteworthy $5 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, BIO-key International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 70% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, BKYI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 64.4% to hit $-0.26 per share.