This is why LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) share price is gaining 14.1% today

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is 0.11 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 14.1% to $0.89 from its previous close of $0.78. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4951953 contracts so far this session. LITB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 152.64 thousand shares, but with a 8.3 million float and a -10.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LITB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 237.08% from where the LITB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.1271 over a week and tumble down $-0.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.8099, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/08/19. The recent low of $0.631 stood for a -50.83% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.12 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 48.88. This figure suggests that LITB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LITB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.32% at this stage. This figure means that LITB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) would settle between $0.8033/share to $0.8266/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7534 mark, then the market for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7268 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0029. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their recommendation on shares of LITB from Outperform to Perform in their opinion released on February 27.

Moving on, LITB stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 47.5. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.4.