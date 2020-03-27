The real reason why New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) sank -8.83% today

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -8.83% or (-11.05 points) to $114.15 from its previous close of $125.2. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1145222 contracts so far this session. EDU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.6 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 13.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EDU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $151.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 32.84% from where the EDU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.83 over a week and tumble down $-12.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $142.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $80.18 stood for a -19.83% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.18. This figure suggests that EDU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EDU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.27% at this stage. This figure means that EDU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) would settle between $127.92/share to $130.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $121.54 mark, then the market for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $117.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.82. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, assumed coverage of EDU assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 28. CLSA analysts have lowered their rating of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) stock from Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 21. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 17.

EDU equity has an average rating of 1.68, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 29 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 29 analysts rated New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EDU stock price is currently trading at 26.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 49 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.5.