Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) Down -18.7%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -18.7% or (-2.71 points) to $11.78 from its previous close of $14.49. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 104419 contracts so far this session. KRUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 110.49 thousand shares, but with a 2.34 million float and a 124.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KRUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $30 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 154.67% from where the KRUS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Kura Sushi USA, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.11. This figure suggests that KRUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KRUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.82% at this stage. This figure means that KRUS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) would settle between $16.12/share to $17.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.6 mark, then the market for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CLSA lowered their recommendation on shares of KRUS from Outperform to Underperform in their opinion released on December 12. Maxim Group, analysts launched coverage of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 09. Analysts at Stephens, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 26.

KRUS equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KRUS stock price is currently trading at 33.7X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 176.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.4.