Here’s Why Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stock Declined -8.45% Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), which fell -5.01 points or -8.45% to trade at $54.28 as last check. The stock closed last session at $59.29 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 487731 contracts so far this session. RYAAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 862.84 thousand shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a 19.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RYAAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $94.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 74.43% from where the RYAAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.29 over a week and tumble down $-16.89 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $96.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/10/20. The recent low of $44.44 stood for a -43.92% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.31 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ryanair Holdings plc, the two-week RSI stands at 37.46. This figure suggests that RYAAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RYAAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47.15% at this stage. This figure means that RYAAY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) would settle between $60.34/share to $61.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $57.98 mark, then the market for Ryanair Holdings plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $56.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 5.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of RYAAY from Outperform to Strong Buy in their opinion released on March 23. Cantor Fitzgerald analysts bumped their rating on Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at Bernstein released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 10.

RYAAY equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RYAAY stock price is currently trading at 10.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 5.6. Ryanair Holdings plc current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.