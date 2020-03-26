Why Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock is Uptrending Strong (10.78%) Today

What just happened? Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) stock value has climbed by nearly 10.78% or (1.09 points) to $11.2 from its previous close of $10.11. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 477465 contracts so far this session. ORCC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 931.36 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 8.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ORCC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.32% from where the ORCC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 43.34. This figure suggests that ORCC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ORCC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.97% at this stage. This figure means that ORCC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) would settle between $10.78/share to $11.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.38 mark, then the market for Owl Rock Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point raised their recommendation on shares of ORCC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 21. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) stock from Underperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 10. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 03.

ORCC equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ORCC stock price is currently trading at 7.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.8. Owl Rock Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.