Why Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock is Uptrending Strong (14.16%) Today

What just happened? Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) stock value has climbed by nearly 14.16% or (0.57 points) to $4.62 from its previous close of $4.05. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 112490 contracts so far this session. OMP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 234.06 thousand shares, but with a 10.81 million float and a 43.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OMP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 209.31% from where the OMP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.15 over a week and tumble down $-7.75 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.35, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/07/19. The recent low of $2.8 stood for a -79.32% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP, the two-week RSI stands at 31.7. This figure suggests that OMP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OMP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.98% at this stage. This figure means that OMP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) would settle between $4.41/share to $4.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.51 mark, then the market for Oasis Midstream Partners LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CapitalOne lowered their recommendation on shares of OMP from Overweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on March 25. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

OMP equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OMP stock price is currently trading at 1.1X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.2. Oasis Midstream Partners LP current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.9% to hit $102530, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.2% from $410190 to a noteworthy $415150. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 39.7% to hit $0.88 per share. For the fiscal year, OMP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 7.3% to hit $3.66 per share.