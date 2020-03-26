Why Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Stock is Uptrending Strong (12.78%) Today

What just happened? Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) stock value has climbed by nearly 12.78% or (2.78 points) to $24.5 from its previous close of $21.72. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 105471 contracts so far this session. GTY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 156.67 thousand shares, but with a 33.79 million float and a 24.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GTY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.73% from where the GTY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.57 over a week and tumble down $-4.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $33.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/31/19. The recent low of $16.36 stood for a -27.42% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Getty Realty Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 48.75. This figure suggests that GTY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GTY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.7% at this stage. This figure means that GTY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) would settle between $22.88/share to $24.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.66 mark, then the market for Getty Realty Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $19.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of GTY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on July 24. Ladenburg Thalmann, analysts launched coverage of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 01. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 12.

GTY equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GTY stock price is currently trading at 18.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.6. Getty Realty Corp. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.3% to hit $35.87 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.6% from $137740 to a noteworthy $146870. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Getty Realty Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 7.7% to hit $0.28 per share. For the fiscal year, GTY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.5% to hit $1.16 per share.