Why Everyone’s Talking About Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock? Its price is jumping 0.55 points, trading at $5.29 levels, and is up 11.6% from its previous close of $4.74. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 580829 contracts so far this session. VIOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 139.16 thousand shares, but with a 11.4 million float and a 10.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $83.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1476.18% from where the VIOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.95 over a week and tumble down $-1.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/18/19. The recent low of $4.2 stood for a -66.6% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, the two-week RSI stands at 45.58. This figure suggests that VIOT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.27% at this stage. This figure means that VIOT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) would settle between $4.93/share to $5.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.59 mark, then the market for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham, assumed coverage of VIOT assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 21. Needham, analysts launched coverage of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 22.

VIOT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VIOT stock price is currently trading at 5.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.3. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.8.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 960.6% to hit $1.47 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1081% from $370870 to a noteworthy $4.38 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 953.8% to hit $1.37 per share. For the fiscal year, VIOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 403.3% to hit $4.58 per share.