Why Everyone’s Talking About Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock? Its price is jumping 0.02 points, trading at $1.01 levels, and is up 2.12% from its previous close of $0.99. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2587199 contracts so far this session. AR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 13.47 million shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a -4.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 68.32% from where the AR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Antero Resources Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 40.33. This figure suggests that AR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.25% at this stage. This figure means that AR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) would settle between $1.0823/share to $1.1757/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8833 mark, then the market for Antero Resources Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7777 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0382. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at TD Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of AR from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 13. MKM Partners analysts have lowered their rating of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock from Buy to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 18. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

AR equity has an average rating of 2.89, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AR stock price is currently trading at 4.1X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 83.3. Antero Resources Corporation current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -14.8% to hit $995680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.6% from $4.41 billion to a noteworthy $4.03 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Antero Resources Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, AR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -33.3% to hit $-0.12 per share.