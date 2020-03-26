SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Climbs 12.27% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) stock today? Its price is jumping 1.05 points, trading at $9.61 levels, and is up 12.27% from its previous close of $8.56. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 662938 contracts so far this session. SFL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 889.95 thousand shares, but with a 74.49 million float and a 28.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SFL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 53.17% from where the SFL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.7 over a week and tumble down $-2.64 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $15.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/22/19. The recent low of $6.33 stood for a -36.36% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.52 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SFL Corporation Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 45.78. This figure suggests that SFL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SFL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.25% at this stage. This figure means that SFL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) would settle between $9.01/share to $9.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.08 mark, then the market for SFL Corporation Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DNB Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of SFL from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. B. Riley FBR, analysts launched coverage of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 01.

SFL equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.2% to hit $119100, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4% from $458850 to a noteworthy $477240. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SFL Corporation Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -22.6% to hit $0.24 per share. For the fiscal year, SFL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.7% to hit $1.01 per share.